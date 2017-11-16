Sam Smith, Bella Thorne React To Lil Peep’s Death As Tributes Pour In

Lil Peep reportedly died from a drug overdose before a scheduled concert in Arizona. His ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne reacted to his death with a tearful video as Sam Smith, Lil Pump, and other celebrities paid tribute to the young rapper.

While his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, it is suspected that he died from a drug overdose of fentanyl and heroin.

Lil Peep, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, was taken to hospital where he died. His friend, a music manager, and YouTuber Adam22 tweeted that the rapper died of an overdose.

In an Instagram video, his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne left a tearful tribute to the Long Island singer and rapper, according to Metro, she said the following: “To anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan you guys know how talented he was. How good he was. Well, he was even a more fu**ing great as a person.”

British singer Sam Smith reacted to Lil Peep’s death stating that the news was “desperately sad.” The 21-year-old rapper came out as bi-sexual and supported LGBT rights. Rapper Lil B revealed that the rapper spoke out against sexual abuse of women in a tweet paying tribute.

Hours before his death, Lil Peep seemed to prophesize his death in a chilling Instagram post seemed to with the caption: “when I die you’ll love me.”

When I die You'll love me A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice — bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep spoke openly about his substance abuse and discouraged his fans from doing the same. He took Xanax to combat anxiety among other substances. He also revealed that he suffers from depression, which may have fueled his drug use.

TY Dolla Sign, Juicy J, and Post Malone were among the musicians who left tributes to the 21-year-old rapper.

R.I.P. Lil Peep — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 16, 2017

The young rapper’s death has shocked the music world as more musicians are speaking out against drug use amid increasing deaths from drug overdoses. Wiz Khalifa spoke about lean – a drug that contains codeine and promethazine.

Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep died two weeks after his 21st birthday. He grew up in Long Island, New York and became popular on Soundcloud and YouTube. He released a slew of mixtapes and an album Come Over When You’re Sober, which was supported by a tour.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]