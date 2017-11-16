WWE News: The Undertaker Heads Up Braun Strowman’s ‘Survivor Series’ Dream Team

When it comes to WWE wrestling, stars don’t come much bigger than The Undertaker and Braun Strowman. Both men are giants of the wrestling ring in every sense of the word. The Undertaker stands over two meters tall and weighs in at over 300 lbs. Strowman is a fraction shorter than the Deadman but is almost 70 lbs. heavier. Both WWE wrestlers are huge in stature, but of course, they come with even bigger reputations. The Undertaker will always be revered as one of the most popular wrestlers that the WWE network has ever produced. The Deadman is quite simply a WWE legend.

By comparison to The Undertaker, Strowman is, of course, a relative newcomer to WWE wrestling. The “Monster Among Men” is, however, building a fearsome reputation. Strowman’s feud with Roman Reigns earlier this year was the highlight of Monday Night Raw for months. Strowman even elevated to main-event status when he joined Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns in a fatal-four-way contest for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam PPV.

As reported by the official WWE website, Strowman will have a huge role to play in this weekend’s Survivor Series PPV. Strowman joins Red Team captain Kurt Angle, Triple H, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe for the traditional five-on-five battle for brand supremacy.

According to Sportskeeda, the Survivor Series is very much on Strowman’s mind. Asked to select his Survivor Series dream team, Strowman didn’t hesitate to name The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, The Big Show, and Bray Wyatt as those he would like to team up with. Strowman said that he didn’t have a specific reason to pick The Undertaker, he picked the Deadman because of his legendary status.

Of course, The Undertaker’s name is synonymous with WrestleMania, but it should not be forgotten that the Survivor Series plays a huge role in the Deadman’s WWE history. As recently reported by the Inquisitr, The Undertaker made his WWE debut during the 1990 Survivor Series and won his first WWE title at the following year’s event.

If Braun Strowman can use this year’s Survivor Series as a launchpad he could be on his way to becoming the natural successor The Undertaker that many believe him to be.

