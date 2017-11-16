‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Ian Ward, Patty Williams Return To ‘Y&R’ In 2018, Shakes Up Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Genoa City is in need of a shakeup. Lately, the show has become the Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hour, so it’s time to bring back some game changers.

It’s time to bring Adam back to Genoa City. Young and the Restless spoilers suggested that he didn’t die in the blast last year. However, they have kept him dead until they found the right actor. It’s time to bring him back and cause some drama in Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick’s relationship. Plus, the Y&R viewers really want Christian’s paternity bombshell to come out.

Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) is tucked away at a mental institution. Young and the Restless writers use her during sweep months to drive plot points. When it was time to reveal that Sully was Christian Newman, they used Patty to deliver the shocker. She could escape the loony bin and come to GC with Ian Ward (Ray Wise) in tow.

Young and the Restless viewers would love to see Ian Ward return as Ian Ward. His scenes are always a treat. He has great chemistry with nearly everyone in the cast and could bring a hot and unpredictable storyline to the show. Maybe, they could have him return with Patty or even be the one that is holding Adam prisoner. They would just need to make it dramatic and interesting. Wise stated that he would love to return to Y&R, and anytime they needed him, he would pop in for a short stint.

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) would be returning over the holidays. Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) snapped a picture with Judith Chapman (Gloria) and Greg on the Y&R set.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Thad Luckinbill is returning to Young and the Restless and his first airdate is Tuesday, December 12. No one knows why J.T. will be coming back to Genoa City after seven years. It could be to spend time with Reed, his son with Victoria Newman. Or, it could be work related to work with Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), again

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

