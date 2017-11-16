Many fans are still clueless about the latest health condition of Michael Schumacher since he hit his head on a rock while skiing at the French Alps in December 2013. The family of the Formula 1 legend had been keeping things under wraps since they want to protect their privacy as much as possible. Now, new reports are claiming that the German racer’s condition may have deteriorated.

Express reports that avid followers of Michael Schumacher got worried after his wife, Corinna, revealed that something grim has happened. The Formula 1 legend’s better half demanded privacy after giving a bleak statement. Corinna has also refused to give further details.

“The decision to protect his privacy from the public has been taken in Michael’s interest. We have made it very clear that something serious has happened.”

Because of this, some devoted supporters of the German driver has started speculating that Michael Schumacher’s health condition could have possibly exacerbated. For starters, the Formula 1 legend is still suffering from a serious brain injury after a skiing accident three years ago. Reports suggest that the 48-year-old racing driver is currently receiving a £115,000-worth treatment weekly.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that the family of Michael Schumacher has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Therefore, ardent fans of the Formula 1 legend should take these rumors with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Mirror previously shared that Michael Schumacher’s loved ones are still hopeful for his full recovery. An unnamed source even claimed that the German racing driver is doing well with his continuing medication and therapies. The same tipster said that the family believes that his treatments could save the Formula 1 legend from his brain injury.

“Corinna and the children hope to this day that a medical miracle happens.”

The publication even claimed that seven-time Formula 1 world champion is currently staying in a hospital near his home in Lake Geneva where he gets state-of-the-art treatments. The news outlet also stated that there are a totally of 15 doctors and nurses attending the German racer daily. Most fans can recall that the family of the popular racer had previously denied the claims that Michael can already walk with the help of his therapists. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!

