Vicki Gunvalson’s Breakdown At ‘RHOC’ Reunion Due To Rumors She Is Being Demoted For Season 13?

Vicki Gunvalson might be leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County. The only remaining original cast member threatened to leave the show in an explosive preview clip for the Season 12 reunion. Will Gunvalson ditch the show amid rumors that she’s being demoted?

People reports that Gunvalson walked off the stage during the reunion. While the RHOC star went into her dressing room, she turned to the cameras and said, “I’m off this da** show!” It isn’t clear why Gunvalson had a complete meltdown, but the clip shows her fighting extensively with Tamra Judge.

Although Gunvalson’s feud with Judge may have set her off, there could be another reason behind her breakdown at the reunion. An inside source told The Good Tea Time that producers are planning on demoting Gunvalson to part-time on the show. The decision comes after a long history of Gunvalson’s diva-like behavior, including a recent screaming fit on the set of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

Vicki Gunvalson was reportedly unhappy with the seating arrangement during her interview and went crazy backstage. Gunvalson apparently wanted to sit next to Cohen given her history with the show. The fit was the final straw for Cohen and the rest of the producers, who allegedly made up their minds to draft a part-time contract for Gunvalson and officially take away her orange.

Gunvalson, of course, has made a lot of enemies with her co-stars over the years. Gunvalson’s latest feud started when she spread rumors about Judge’s husband being gay. She even brought in Gretchen Rossi and Ricky this season to help talk about the gay rumors, but the issue remains unsolved. Based on the latest clip, it looks like their feud is only getting worse.

Bravo has not released any information about casting for Season 13, so we’ll have to wait and see if the demotion rumors are true. The casting process will not even begin until after the reunion is over, but it looks like Gunvalson may have already made up her mind about the coming season.

Catch Vicki Gunvalson’s breakdown when part one of the Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday night on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]