Brandi Glanville Just Brutally Shamed Someone In Public For Having A Kid Out Late

Brandi Glanville took aim at a young woman while making her way out of Catch restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

According to a new report, Brandi Glanville, who previously starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was asked for an autograph by a small child as she spoke to photographers and right away, she began questioning a woman she believed to be his mother.

“How is he out? What are we doing with him? I have two boys. What are we doing?” Brandi Glanville asked, according to a report by TMZ on November 15.

She then turned to the child and told him he should not be out so late and demanded the woman beside him get him home immediately. Although the woman attempted to defend having the boy out late by saying it was a holiday, Brandi Glanville fired right back at her, saying, “No, it’s not. I got two boys.”

When the woman, who was identified as the child’s sister, later requested Brandi Glanville take a photo with her, Glanville shot her down.

“Honestly, you can’t because you brought that kid out. Like put him at home. He’s getting up and going to school,” she explained. “Honey, it’s common sense.”

At that point, the photographer seemingly turned the tables on Brandi Glanville by saying he hoped to see her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills real soon. As fans well know, Glanville confirmed she was fired from the series in July 2015 after starring on the show in a full-time role for three seasons.

Brandi Glanville first joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a part-time role during Season 2 before being upgraded to full-time the following year. Then, after engaging in fights with nearly all of her co-stars, some of which were physical, Glanville was reduced to a guest-starring role before Season 6.

Although Brandi Glanville couldn’t maintain her full-time role on the Bravo reality series, she has been able to sustain a career in reality television and in the years since her exit, she has appeared on numerous others shows, including Celebrity Apprentice, Famously Single, My Kitchen Rules, Gay for Play Game Show Starring RuPaul, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Next up, Brandi Glanville will be appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

