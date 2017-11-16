Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Reportedly Attend Serena Williams’ Wedding Together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to walk down the aisle, but not in the way everyone is expecting. The royal couple is reportedly planning on attending Serena Williams’ wedding to Alexis Ohanian next week. Will the wedding push them closer to an engagement?

Mirror reports that Markle and Harry will join a list of A-listers at Williams’ wedding, including Kris Jenner, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé. The ceremony will be Markle and Harry’s third wedding together. The pair attended Pippa Middleton’s nuptials this past spring, though they kept a fairly low profile at the event. The first time Markle and Harry spotted together was at the beach wedding of one of his childhood friends.

Although it will be exciting to see Markle and Prince Harry together in public, the location of the ceremony is being kept a secret until the day of the wedding.

According to Mercury News, Williams’ wedding is expected to go down somewhere in New Orleans. The tennis champion is close friends with the Suits star, and her soon-to-be husband is the founder of the popular website, Reddit. It isn’t clear if Markle will actually be in the wedding, though she and Williams have been friends since 2014.

… but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Meghan Markle is currently in the middle of filming what is presumed to be her final season of Suits. In fact, the actress was recently spotted wearing a wedding dress for a scene, and showrunner Aaron Korsh revealed that her character is getting married this season. Markle has not commented on her future on the show, but with a royal engagement pending, the actress will likely have to abandon her career in Hollywood once she ties the knot with Harry.

Inside sources claim that Harry will propose to Markle after she is done filming her final season of Suits. The engagement rumors come on the heels of the couple’s first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto a few months ago.

My eyes are closed but my heart is so open! So proud of your new collection @serenawilliams ???? Happy I could be there to support you xx #NYFW A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

If they are planning on attending Williams’ wedding together, we can only hope that the pair will pose for a few photos before the night is over. That said, insiders also revealed that Williams is banning cell phones and cameras from the event, which means photos of the wedding might be hard to find.

Stay tuned to see if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make another public appearance together.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]