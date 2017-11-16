‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Needs Help, Steffy And Bill Hit The Sheets & Eric Makes A Vow To Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Thursday, November 16, reveal Eric Forrester (John McCook) will reassure Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) that nothing will ever come between them. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) makes a call to someone asking for their help. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) feels guilty for crossing the line with her husband’s father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). It looks like a great episode ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Steffy’s actions will lead her to forgive her husband for kissing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy and Bill will hit the sheets, but afterward, they will feel immediately guilty. Steffy will feel incredibly guilty, and she will make Bill swear he will never tell Liam or use it against him in a fit of rage. Of course, he promises her, but the B&B fans aren’t sure if they believe him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will make a mysterious call to someone for help. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will be returning to the soap Thursday for a short arc; it seems likely that is who he calls. B&B spoilers suggest he will call Carter to help him plan a vow renewal ceremony for Steffy.

Liam makes one last effort to help Sally & her company, but Steffy isn't on board. WATCH FULL EP: https://t.co/fiROVr2amx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MkvpLRPMdB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 3, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn and Eric worry that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) may try to break them apart. They will promise each other not to let anything ever come between them. Eric goes over all the evil things that Sheila has done over the years. Sheila’s crimes will shock Quinn, and she will suggest that maybe she hasn’t been such a bad person after all.

Quinn and Eric have a frightening experience. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the couple worries that Sheila may be back to target Quinn again. Eric makes his position known — Quinn is his wife, and he’s dedicated to her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila refuses to allow Quinn to get in her way. She wants to be Eric’s wife and believes that she can make it happen if she can just get rid of Quinn.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]