Jill Duggar Pushes Derick Dillard’s GoFundMe As Critics Donate To Planned Parenthood In Couple’s Names

Jill Duggar has made it clear that she’s standing by her man even though Derick Dillard’s recent actions may have threatened her reality show career. Jill is trying to help her husband raise $10,000 to pay for his participation in a church program, but some Duggar family critics are letting her and and Derick know that their money will be spent elsewhere.

As reported by Romper, there has been no word on whether Jill Duggar will be featured on the next season of Counting On, but Derick Dillard definitely will not be appearing on the show. TLC made the decision to sever its ties with the former missionary after he launched a Twitter attack on another of the network’s stars, 17-year-old Jazz Jennings. Derick’s issue with the star of I Am Jazz is that she’s transgender, and he was accused of bullying the teen by misgendering her and tweeting that “transgender is a myth.” Months after his first tweetstorm about Jazz, Derick went on another Twitter rant about her. This prompted TLC to release a statement saying that the Duggar husband “has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future.”

If Jill Duggar has also been cut from Counting On, this means that she and Derick Dillard have lost a major source of income. This may be why she recently took to Instagram to help her husband promote his GoFundMe effort to raise $10,000.

Check out my hubby’s campaign on the @gofundme website: www.gofundme.com Search: Derick Dillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:38am PST

According to Derick, donations will be used to pay for his participation in the Cross Church School of Ministry, a one-year program for aspiring religious leaders. He claims that he needs the money to fund trips to “Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad.” Some of Jill Duggar’s Instagram followers responded to her post pushing Derick’s GoFundMe by writing that they find it “embarrassing” and “ridiculous” that she’s “begging for money” on behalf of her husband. Many critics of the move demanded that Derick Dillard find another way to pay for the program.

“Get a real job and stop asking for handouts. You think you’re so godly, but you’re so full of hate it’s appalling,” read one response to Jill’s post.

“How about first being an EXAMPLE.. a good Christian, and prove you WORK and be there for others, before you beg,” another commenter wrote. “Derick is far from an example, and you with him.. and yes, this comes from a Duggar fan!”

There were also calls to donate to other organizations.

“No thanks. PSA- instead of giving your money to Derek Dillard [sic], find a local charity and help them out during the upcoming holiday season,” read one remark.

Duggar critics have responded to Derick’s latest fundraising effort by tweeting that they’re donating to Planned Parenthood and pro-LGBT groups. A few even revealed that they were doing so using Jill and Derick’s names.

Happy to donate! Planned Parenthood will receive another donation in your name! #DuggarPlannedParenthoodDonation — SmittyGal (@SmittyGal) November 16, 2017

I had to really think about this one. But since you are always asking for money I went ahead and made a donation in your name to planned parenthood. I've got you covered on that one. You're welcome — Jennifer (@alwayfair) November 14, 2017

Happy to donate to a worthy cause! That worthy cause being @PPact — HCW (@tiger_lilly_34) November 14, 2017

I considered and decided on never. I’ll donate to Planned Parenthood and the Human Rights Campaign in his name. — Jessi (@JessIsOut4aWalk) November 16, 2017

I refuse to fund a hate group. My money is going to a #LGBT support group. — CavRescueMama (@RescueCav) November 16, 2017

Despite the backlash, Derick Dillard has currently raised $3,444 through GoFundMe. A few donations of $5 — the lowest amount that GoFundMe allows — have come from netizens using names like “Jim Bob Jennings,” “Yuza Grifter,” and “Doosch Bags” to troll the former Counting On star.

It’s unclear whether Derick Dillard currently has a paying job, but the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page estimates that he and Jill Duggar have used various fundraising platforms to ask for a total of $40,500 in 2017.

