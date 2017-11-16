Kim Kardashian Throws Up On James Corden’s Show For The Sake Of Kylie And Khloe [Video]

Kim Kardashian knows how to stick up for her sisters.

The KUWTK star was recently handed out a personal grilling by Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Jennifer Lawrence, but that did not stop Kim from appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show to address some of the rumors swirling in the media about her sisters. Over the past few weeks, reports have suggested that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both pregnant with Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson’s children respectively, but none of the Kardashian family members have confirmed the news.

The Kardashian clan’s silence has led to fans speculating on whether the reports are accurate, but sources close to the family recently told People the real reason behind all the hush. Apparently, the Kardashians feel distressed with the amount of media attention a new family member usually generates and so Kylie decided it would be better to keep any confirmation under wraps until she felt comfortable coming out with the news herself. Plus she likes to tease her fans, as has been evident with the pictures she has recently uploaded on Instagram, where she is careful enough not to post any pictures that could reveal the truth to her fans.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis,” a source told People.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” another source added, before claiming that the family is overjoyed with the unexpected developments.

The reason that Khloe Kardashian has not confirmed her pregnancy rumors are pretty much the same.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

???? Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three ???? #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

So, it being quite evident that neither of the potentially pregnant moms had any intent of confirming the rumors till they felt comfortable, the responsibility to coax the confirmation out of other Kardashian family members falls on talk show hosts like James Corden. And the British host tried his best to get Kim Kardashian to confirm the news on his The Late Late Show when he played the truth or dare game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where Kim either had to reveal a huge secret or face the prospect of downing things like a cow’s tongue, a dead scorpion, or a bull penis!

“There have been lots of rumors about your sisters Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true?” James asked Kim

And this is how, instead of sufficing with a straight “yes” or “no,” Kim Kardashian decided to stick up for her sisters and even threw up by choosing to drink a sardine smoothie. Make of it what you will, but that is some exemplary example of a solid sisterhood!

