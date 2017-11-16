‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie Reportedly Finally Ready To Focus On Her Health And Not Who Brad Pitt Is Dating

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt over a year ago, but the stress, anxiety, and emotional impact from the split still linger for the actress. With recent pics of the Oscar winner revealing just how skinny Jolie has become, fans are wondering just how much her breakup has affected her once healthy lifestyle.

According to a source at Hollywood Life, Jolie’s post-marriage diet has made a big impact on her health.

“All of the stress really took a toll on Angelina, and her main focus now, aside from the kids, is getting her health back on track again,” revealed the insider.

The source added when Jolie is stressed she loses her appetite. The actress must have someone around her to make sure that she is eating, or she will skip meals and lose weight. The Tomb Raider star is already naturally thin, so not eating regularly really makes an impact.

However, Angelina Jolie is now starting to feel better emotionally and is focusing on getting healthy.

Even though rumors are swirling that the mom of six is planning another wedding, this time to a wealthy philanthropist, the insider says that there is no truth to the story and has no idea how the rumor started. Jolie has no plan or desire to get married again, and her divorce from Pitt isn’t even final yet.

The past year has been challenging for Jolie, and she is now getting back to where she “can breathe again.”

Getting healthy, moving on, and taking care of her kids is now Jolie’s focus, and who her ex is dating is no longer an issue. Recently, an Australian magazine linked Brad Pitt to Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover. But, according to The Sun, the reports that the two have been secretly dating for a month are completely false.

Another rumor that made its way through the tabloids was that Pitt had his eye on 21-year-old actress Ella Purnell, who played a younger version of Jolie in Maleficent. But, as Extra revealed, there was no truth to that rumor, either.

Both Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 42, have remained single since their split in September 2016. They were together for more than a decade–and married for two years–before calling it quits. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children together, and the couple continues to co-parent and focus on their family despite their breakup.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]