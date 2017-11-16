Chance The Rapper Gets Ready For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig With A Backstage Dance Party

Chance the Rapper may be a seasoned performer, but even he gets the jitters. The 24-year-old rapper, who is slated to host the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, is nervous about his high-profile hosting gig for the show, despite the fact that he has appeared on SNL several times in the past.

In a new Saturday Night Live promo, which you can see below, Chance asks series regular Beck Bennett for advice on how to get ready for Saturday Night Live’s upcoming live show. Beck tells him he usually just dances it off, and they proceed to launch into a backstage dance party that also includes SNL alums Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and more.

Chance the Rapper will be joined by musical guest Eminem on this week’s Saturday Night Live. Chance is a Grammy-winning star known for his rap hits like “No Problem,” “Juke Jam,” and “Chainsmoker,” but he also has several SNL stints on his resume as musical guest and cameo performer. The rapper made his debut on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series as musical guest in December 2015, where he performed his songs “Sunday Candy” and “Somewhere in Paradise.” Chance returned to Studio 8H in February 2016 in a cameo for Kayne West’s musical set for his performance of “Ultralight Beam.” Chance the Rapper was both musical guest and a cameo performer in the December 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live. Chance appeared in the “New York Now” sketch in the episode, which was hosted by Casey Affleck.

Chance even received an Emmy nomination for his contributions to the 2016 SNL musical sketch “Jingle Barack,” a parody of Run DMC’s holiday song, “Christmas in Hollis.” The rapper’s Emmy nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics came for his SNL song, “Last Christmas,” which was featured in the sketch.

The holiday spoof was co-written by Chance the Rapper alongside SNL veteran Kenan Thompson and show writer Will Stephen, with music by Saturday Night Live musical director Eli Brueggemann.

You can see Chance the Rapper’s new Saturday Night Live promo below.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC]