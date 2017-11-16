Caitlyn Jenner To Interview O.J. Simpson In Forthcoming TV Show Reunion To Discuss Life After Prison?

Caitlyn Jenner will reintroduce herself to O.J. Simpson in a televised interview that’s expected to draw an insane number of viewers, it’s been alleged.

Caitlyn has known Simpson for years, dating all the way back to the ’90s, when the transgender star and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, would often go on vacation with the disgraced athlete and his deceased partner, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Following the tragic murder, Caitlyn Jenner and her family distanced themselves from O.J., convinced that he was responsible for the death of his wife and that even though he was found not guilty, they still believe it was his wrongdoing that caused Nicole’s tragic passing.

Life & Style claims that producers are trying to make a reunion between the two happen, which they think will be perfect for ratings and publicity.

According to the publication, Jenner hasn’t met Simpson as a transgender female, so seeing O.J.’s reaction for the first time will be interesting in itself.

But it’s further mentioned by a source that Caitlyn will grill the USC graduate about his past, taking things back to their former friendship with the likes of Kris, Robert Kardashian, and other famous pals.

A successful European tour talking about the issues. Me and Bertha back in the mountains for our morning hike. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:06am PST

From there, it’s likely that the murder will be brought up, along with the life that O.J. sees himself living now that he’s free from prison — but it’s unclear whether or not Caitlyn Jenner has shown any interest yet.

The former Olympic champion has made it no secret that she would love to be presented with another opportunity to kick off her failed attempt in reality TV again, but if she was to take on the interviewing role for this format of the show, it would be a new venture for Caitlyn, that’s for sure.

Last stop on the European tour- Dublin. #myluckycharm Lesley ☘️ A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:14am PST

It’s unclear where producers are pitching the idea to and which network could potentially be interested in financing the untitled program, but if O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner both agree to take part in the interview, it’s bound to be a ratings hit.

Just two weeks ago, Simpson had commented on Caitlyn’s decision to live her life as a woman, stressing that if that’s what she wants to do, he is totally cool with it, though his reaction to the question told a different story.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]