Nate Diaz Hints At ‘UFC 219’ Fight With Tyron Woodley Who Says He Is Ready

UFC 219 is a little over a month away and the end of year card still does not have a main event fight. Nate Diaz is rumored to take on welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a blockbuster bout. MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani stated that the potential fight is being discussed but it is far from a done deal.

Nate Diaz, who hasn’t fought since his fight with lightweight champion Conor McGregor, seems to hint at an imminent return on his Instagram account. The TUF winner and former title contender posted a photo of himself and boxing coach Richard Perez, suggesting that he is in training camp.

Tyron Woodley welcomes the potential fight stating that he is ready to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 219, according to ESPN. Woodley opens as a betting favorite in the potential fight as Diaz has faced problems with strong wrestlers during his career.

Conor McGregor stated that he was negotiating with the UFC to fight on the December 31 card in Las Vegas. However, after an incident at a Dublin event where the Irish superstar slapped an official, it seems like he may have been pulled from the event. He has since apologized for his actions in an Instagram post.

Other potential bouts for the UFC 219 card are Stipe Miocic defending his heavyweight belt and a Cyborg vs. Holly Holm title fight.

Nate Diaz previously stated that he will not fight until he is granted the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. However, since Tony Ferguson won the interim lightweight title, McGregor hinted that Tony will be his next fight in the UFC.

It is unclear when the UFC will announce the main event for UFC 219 but they are currently negotiating with Nate Diaz for a potential fight.

Tyron Woodley has talked about his desire for big fights. Woodley previously stated that he will fight the winner of Bisping vs. GSP and is open to take on Nate Diaz.

There has been no word from Nate Diaz’s camp about his rumored return. However, one of his coaches posted and deleted an Instagram post that Diaz was in training camp.

