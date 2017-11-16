Angelina Jolie Not Hospitalized Over Supposed Frail Figure, Healthy Despite ‘Skinny Appearance’ [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie was not hospitalized over a supposed period of time that has seen her drop a shocking amount of weight.

A report had claimed that Angelina was overwhelmed with stress and that with the directorial release of her Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, the actress had hit rock bottom and skinnier than ever before.

Gossip Cop, who quotes the bogus publication’s supposed sources, firmly denies the allegations, stressing that upon having checked in with Jolie and her friends, the actress is not unhealthy, nor did was she ever hospitalized for her weight loss.

It goes without saying that the initial report seemed so fabricated to the eyes of Angelina Jolie’s closest ones that they felt the need to reach out.

An insider would go on to claim that things were looking so bad for Angie that her estranged husband allegedly had to intervene and talk sense into his former partner.

Despite their divorce drama, the insider had claimed that Brad still had it in him to make sure Angelina Jolie was on the right path now that they had moved on from one another — the last thing he would have wanted to see is Angie in the hospital himself.

Again, Gossip Cop firmly denies the report, stressing that Angelina Jolie, though having lost a significant amount of weight, hasn’t had any sort of health issues regardless of how many times outlets have targeted the actress’ figure.

She has been working extremely hard on her latest film project, which debuted just a few weeks back, and has been promoting it ever since.

Had Angelina Jolie been hospitalized, it certainly wouldn’t have gone under the radar with the constant medical records that often tend to be leaked to media outlets.

Lastly, the report ends by claiming that the divorce from Brad actually triggered the supposed downfall Angelina Jolie experienced, causing her weight to plummet, which friends close to the A-list star have firmly denied.

Not only is Angelina said to be doing well, she has focused the majority of her time on her career, her family, working things out with Brad, and doing her share as a humanitarian.

