Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Taking A Break, Singer Too Attached To New Boyfriend?

Jennifer Lopez is said to have made it known that she wants to take a break from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, it has been claimed.

The couple has been dating for several months, and while things have appeared to be going great between the two, Jennifer Lopez supposedly feels that they are too attached to one another and it’s starting to affect their romance.

According to OK! Magazine, Lopez had stressed this to Rodriguez a while ago, and he totally agrees that taking a break from one another for a few weeks will do both of them some good — it’s not necessarily deemed as a breakup.

Of course, with that being said, sources reveal that Jennifer has grown tired of being so close to Alex, to the point where she feels like she has no freedom.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex have been doing everything together, and while it was fun for the most part, now it’s gotten exhausting for the singer, and with all the career moves she’s making, she simply needs her space.

Lopez has never fully taken a break from the dating scene in a long time, so she plans on using the break as a way to catch a breath of fresh air and focus on what’s most important, which, of course, are her children and her career.

Producing a hit show, performing in Las Vegas, releasing a new album, purchasing a television network, and reportedly launching her own makeup line, Jennifer Lopez is busier than ever, and quite frankly has no time for a man right now.

It’s something that seems to have come to the mother of two’s realization as time went by while she was with Alex, and again, it should be stressed, as mentioned by the insider, that they are not breaking up — at least not yet.

From what’s been gathered, Alex is being cooperative with Jennifer Lopez’s wishes because he understands her point completely.

In Jennifer’s current future, she sees herself getting back with her boyfriend before the year’s end, but with this being the busiest time for her, she can’t dedicate time to a relationship, be a mother and juggle her career at the same time.

It just doesn’t work.

