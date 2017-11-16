Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Trying To Get Pregnant, ‘RHOA’ Star Spotted In IVF Clinic

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has expressed her desire to start a family with husband Marc Daly. The 46-year-old reportedly flew to Barbados with her not far behind husband to visit an IVF clinic. According to TMZ, the Barbados Fertility Center is established and the reality TV star is undergoing IVF treatment.

The publication reports that Marc Daly will be flying to the Carribean island to meet her later this week. Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras were not at the scene and it is reported that Moore will discuss her IVF treatment during the reunion segment of the series.

While some of her co-stars, such as Nene Leakes, are unconvinced that Kenya is really married, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey have been supportive.

The newlyweds dated for about six months before tying the knot. In the premiere episode, Kenya stated that she met Marc Daly in a restaurant and did not start dating until months later. According to Moore, Daly is a successful former Wall Street Banker, who is now an entrepreneur.

It is unclear whether Kenya’s husband will appear in Season 10 of RHOA and some reports suggested that she was in dispute with producers of the show for trying to protect her husband from the series.

In the last episode of RHOA, Kenya Moore revealed that her husband Marc lives in New York while she resides in Atlanta. She stated that her husband is a private person and the media attention is causing a strain in their relationship.

#soccercoach Love seeing my hubby volunteer coaching the kids! They just love him! #soccer #kids #williamsburgsoccerclub sign up now. #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:50am PST

She was later crying in the episode as she feared that her marriage may head to divorce due to rumors and media stories bothering her husband. She later revealed on Instagram that she did not know that she was being recorded during the emotional scene.

The 46-year-old reveals that some of her husband’s family had reservations about him marrying a reality TV star. Moore thanked Chef Roblé for introducing her to Marc Daly and stated that the couple has worked through their issues.

Family night with #TheDalys Nothing is more important to me than my family. #love #goodtimes #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #KenyaMoore #issawife #blacklove A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Kenya posted a photo of her husband Marc where they are cozied up in a bowling alley. Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.

