Kenya Moore And Husband Marc Daly Trying To Get Pregnant, ‘RHOA’ Star Spotted In IVF Clinic

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has expressed her desire to start a family with husband Marc Daly. The 46-year-old reportedly flew to Barbados with her not far behind husband to visit an IVF clinic. According to TMZ, the Barbados Fertility Center is established and the reality TV star is undergoing IVF treatment.
The publication reports that Marc Daly will be flying to the Carribean island to meet her later this week. Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras were not at the scene and it is reported that Moore will discuss her IVF treatment during the reunion segment of the series.
While some of her co-stars, such as Nene Leakes, are unconvinced that Kenya is really married, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey have been supportive.
The newlyweds dated for about six months before tying the knot. In the premiere episode, Kenya stated that she met Marc Daly in a restaurant and did not start dating until months later. According to Moore, Daly is a successful former Wall Street Banker, who is now an entrepreneur.
It is unclear whether Kenya’s husband will appear in Season 10 of RHOA and some reports suggested that she was in dispute with producers of the show for trying to protect her husband from the series.
In the last episode of RHOA, Kenya Moore revealed that her husband Marc lives in New York while she resides in Atlanta. She stated that her husband is a private person and the media attention is causing a strain in their relationship.
She was later crying in the episode as she feared that her marriage may head to divorce due to rumors and media stories bothering her husband. She later revealed on Instagram that she did not know that she was being recorded during the emotional scene.
Pictured: @chefroble and me I owe this guy so much for introducing me to my husband. I want to set the record straight on what it was like in the beginning for us. Check out my @bravotv blog at: http://bravo.ly/2yCTG7H Here is a snippet: @bravotv Why did you get so emotional with the producer? I was not aware I was being recorded and during my private conversation. I was only 2 weeks into my marriage and as a newlywed I was supposed be in wedding bliss, but I was not. We were targeted with so much hatred, negativity and interference at that time I was overwhelmed and emotionally drained. The things that people did to try to hurt us was incredulous to me. I was breaking down over the things people would say to him about me in hopes of tarnishing his image and love for me. I do regret sharing my feelings with someone that isn't my husband. He just doesn't deserve my sh*t. He's done nothing but love me and to hear people question his reasons for marrying me was hurtful. As a wife, I've had to learn what is between us is between us. We are in this together and he is my heart. We fight battles as a team and together we have to deal with what comes our way. We are one. We solve our problems together and privately. With that said, my husband Marc is a very strong and prideful person and fiercely protective of me and my feelings. He will take on anyone or anything for me and has. I've never had anyone love me this way before. The people closest to Marc were not unlike my dad initially. Some had questions because we were so private and married so quickly and they didn't know me only my "image" on TV. However, it wasn't quick to us because we fell so deeply in love and we knew what we wanted in a partner and it took a lifetime to find each other. Now that we are married any issues have all been resolved and they are all extremely supportive. My husband has my back. He knows my heart and even when I have disappointed him he never gives up on me. We are blessed and our businesses are thriving. His restaurant @socobk is soaring and we are expanding. Stay tuned for @socolounge #kenyamoore #RHOA #thatsmrsdalytoyou
The 46-year-old reveals that some of her husband’s family had reservations about him marrying a reality TV star. Moore thanked Chef Roblé for introducing her to Marc Daly and stated that the couple has worked through their issues.
Kenya posted a photo of her husband Marc where they are cozied up in a bowling alley. Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.
[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]