‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie Hides Pregnancy From Nathan As Ask Man Landers Deception Explodes

The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) worst nightmare might just become a very real possibility for her: she could be pregnant with her and Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) baby. As GH fans know, once a woman does not want to be pregnant on the soap opera, it is probably a sure indication that she is indeed expecting a baby. However, Maxie’s feelings about the baby may be short-lived, since the advent of this new little one may save her marriage to Nathan.

As if Nelle (Chloe Lanier) doesn’t have enough on her plate already, she is intent on ruining things for Maxie by exposing the truth behind the Ask Man Landers ruse, according to General Hospital spoilers. After eavesdropping on Maxie and Amy (Risa Dorken), and later Amy and Nathan, she has put enough together information to realize that Nathan and Amy are behind Man Landers. According to She Knows Soaps, Nelle wants to sell the story to a tabloid and earn some desperately needed cash to alleviate her own situation.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nathan will face some heat next week. Could their Man Landers plan have been exposed by Nelle’s meddling? Amy only wanted to help her war vet brother, who is now addicted to drugs, and help him pay his medical expenses. Chet (Chris Van Etten) is precisely the reason that Nathan himself begrudgingly agreed to help with Amy’s plan.

With Maxie back at Crimson, has Nelle found a new adversary for herself? Tune into an all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3sr79YsDnn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 8, 2017

If Nathan is exposed, it’s only a matter of time before Maxie’s part in the cover-up is also revealed. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nathan will believe that Maxie’s article on Man Landers somehow is the reason that the truth was leaked. Of course, he doesn’t realize how far Nelle will stoop or that she is even involved in the expose. Amy will also face heat from her editor as well as her brother who never wanted help with his medical expenses in the first place.

Where does this leave Nathan and Maxie? General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, suggest that Maxie may try to hide her pregnancy from her husband. But if she is already throwing up at random moments, how long will she be able to keep this news a secret? Nathan will eventually find out about the pregnancy and the two will kiss. make up, and look forward to a future of changing diapers and sleepless nights.

WATCH: When it comes to babies, Maxie and Lulu's relationship is complicated. #GH pic.twitter.com/vDEpj5RPKL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 16, 2017

