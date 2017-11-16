Major Update About Paige’s WWE Comeback Revealed

All week long, the WWE Universe was watching and waiting for Paige to make her WWE return on Raw or SmackDown Live. It’s been over a year since she appeared on WWE television and so much has changed. A lot of people remain hopeful that she will be returning this Sunday for WWE Survivor Series. That remains a possibility, but it’s coming to light that WWE officials have some specific plans for her WWE comeback.

It’s being reported that WWE officials were never planning for Paige to make her return to WWE television this week or at ‘Survivor Series.‘ Apparently, the plan has always been for her to wait until after the PPV to make her comeback. On paper, that means the WWE Universe should continue watching next week to see if Paige returns to Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. At this point, she could return to either brand.

It’s important to note that WWE officials have made a ton of changes to the ‘Survivor Series‘ card, so it still isn’t out of the question for Paige to return on Sunday night. It’s been rumored that Nikki Bella may also be in the running for the final spot on Team SmackDown. WWE officials could go with her, Natalya or Paige, but the latter would likely receive the strongest reaction since the fans are waiting for her return to WWE.

The most important thing is if Paige is being kept off WWE television until after ‘Survivor Series,‘ there’s a good chance that WWE officials have something huge prepared for her creatively. Paige is expected to get a major push upon her return. On paper, Asuka is expected to dominate Raw for the foreseeable future and a run on SmackDown Live could be a great thing for Paige considering how deep the roster already is there.

Hopefully, her WWE comeback begins sooner rather than later because the fans will continue to raise their expectations every week that Paige doesn’t return. It’s unlikely that she’ll be winning a Women’s Title over the next couple months, but she is expected to make a major impact on Raw or SmackDown. Paige has not been on WWE television for a long time, so it’s really important that she makes her presence known as fast as possible. The perfect time may be at ‘Survivor Series,‘ but WWE officials have the final decision to make.

[Featured Image by WWE]