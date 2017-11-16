‘Celebrity Big Brother’: ‘The Hills’ Alum Stephanie Pratt Reportedly In Talks For U.S. Version Of Reality Show

Celebrity Big Brother is set to debut on CBS this winter, and producers could be pulling some of its cast list from the UK version of the show. According to a report posted by The Sun, reality star Stephanie Pratt is reportedly in talks to compete in the first-ever U.S. version of Celebrity Big Brother. Pratt, who has already appeared on the UK’s CBB, is a former star of MTV’s The Hills and currently stars on the Hills-like E4 reality show Made in Chelsea.

Stephanie Pratt took part in the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, where she was the fourth celebrity evicted in a season that featured actor Gary Busey as the winner. Stephanie, who was evicted from the British Celebrity Big Brother house on Day 19, also engaged in a “flirt-mance” with fellow CBB star George Gilbey.

An insider told The Sun that Stephanie has been in talks with U.S. Celebrity Big Brother producers because she is seen as “a heritage reality star- one of the original global reality stars who has continued in reality TV both in the US and UK.”

Reality TV fans may recall that Stephanie Pratt made waves when she first joined the cast of The Hills in 2007. Stephanie famously confronted The Hills golden girl, Lauren Conrad, at a club over a sex tape rumor. The two later became friends after realizing they both attended the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and they both interned at Kelly Cutrone’s People’s Revolution.

Stephanie Pratt later revealed her past drug abuse, detailing her addiction to crystal meth and her struggle with bulimia in her 2015 memoir Made in Reality: From the Hills of L.A. to London’s Made in Chelsea. More recently, Stephanie Pratt launched a glam gown collection for Goddiva.

Stephanie is not the only Pratt with Celebrity Big Brother on her resume. Stephanie’s older brother Spencer Pratt, also of The Hills fame, has also appeared on the UK version of the reality show. Spencer and his wife Heidi Montag competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and he returned for the all-stars season earlier this year.

You can see Stephanie Pratt in the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in the video below.

