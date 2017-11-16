Mueller Investigation Into Trump – Russia Collusion Is ‘Fair’ According To Voters

President Donald Trump has returned to Washington after his 12-day trip around Asia. As reported in the Inquisitr yesterday, President Trump’s return was marked by more headaches as House Democrats laid down articles of impeachment, and the Mueller investigation reached into the heart of Trump’s White House. As most people will be aware, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate allegations of collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign team and Russian operatives seeking to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

President Trump fiercely denies any collusion with Russia, and he describes the Mueller investigation as a “witch hunt.” Unfortunately for President Trump, the vast majority of voters do not agree. A Quinnipiac University poll released yesterday shows that 60 percent of those polled believe that the Mueller investigation is being conducted fairly. Only 27 percent felt that it was not.

According to Newsweek, President Trump is furious at the direction the Mueller investigation is taking. Mueller has already indicted three of Trump’s election campaign team, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and George Papadopoulos, and Mueller’s team is currently interviewing members of the Trump administration.

As reported by NPR, President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, communications director Hope Hicks, and policy adviser Stephen Miller are all set to be interviewed by the Mueller investigation. Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus have already been interviewed and the Mueller investigation reportedly wants this round of interviews concluded before Thanksgiving. At present, there is no indication as to when the Mueller investigation will be concluded, or if there will be more indictments.

President Trump’s former Director of National Security, General Mike Flynn, and his son Michael Flynn Jr. are also being investigated by Mueller’s team of investigators. Flynn and Kushner met with Russian officials at Trump tower, allegedly to obtain information from Russia that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

The Russia investigation is not the only headache facing President Trump, his proposed tax reforms are also in the spotlight. The same Quinnipiac poll has more bad news for President Trump, 59 percent of those polled believe that Trump’s plans for tax reform favor the rich at the expense of the middle classes. Only 16 percent of those polled believe that Trump’s plans will reduce their taxes.

As reported by the Guardian, some Republican’s are uneasy about some of Trump’s tax proposals, so the president may have problems gaining enough support to push through the changes. With Republicans John McCain, Jeff Flake, and Bob Corker increasingly anti-Trump, the president may struggle to push through his reforms of the tax code.

[Featured Image by Charles Dharapak/AP Images]