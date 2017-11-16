Drake Stops Show And Calls Out A Fan For Groping Female Concertgoers: ‘I’ll F**k You Up Myself’

“Hotline Bling” rapper and former Degrassi star is currently being praised after issuing a stern warning to a man who gropes women at his gig in Australia earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Drake treated his fans with an epic after party performance at Marquee club in Sydney. The 31-year-old rapper was in Australia for his concert at Qudos Bank Arena as part of his ongoing Boy Meets World Tour.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, performed some of his hit songs during the concert, sending the audience into a frenzy. During his performance of “Know Yourself,” the rapper briefly stopped and called out a man in the audience doing inappropriate gestures to female concertgoers.

Apparently, Drake spotted the man groping women in the crowd and instantly came to their defense. The rapper told his DJ to cut the music and issued an expletive-laden warning to the man.

Drake bluntly told the man to “stop touching girls” or else, he will personally go into the crowd to deal with the situation himself. The “No Frauds” rapper did not hold back in expressing his disgust with the man’s behavior, adding that he is definitely “not playing around.”

“Stop that s–t,” the rapper said over the microphone. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m going to come out there and f–k you up.”

#PressPlay: #Drake was ready to put the paws on a man who was allegedly touching and feeling on girls in the crowd at his after party in #Sydney!! "If you don't stop touching girls imma come out there and f*ck you up!!" Okayyyyy #HeroPapi #SaveUs !!! @r_d_likes A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Some concertgoers managed to record Drake’s outburst and shared the video on social media. Many were quick to commend the rapper for his bold move, especially since sexual harassment against women is quite rampant these days even in Hollywood.

Previously, it has been reported that Drake turned down an offer to work with Harvey Weinstein after the famed producer was accused of several sexual assaults from a number of people, including celebrities.

Palillo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Drake is known for his fondness for women. In fact, the rapper has been linked with many celebrities in the past, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Bella Hadid. However, the “Once Dance” rapper is reportedly single at the moment and not seeing anyone in particular.

Despite being single, Drake has been preparing to spoil his future wife with a massive collection of Birkin bags. According to reports, the rapper has been collecting the famous designer handbags, which retails from $5,000 up to $300,000 apiece.

“So I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life.”

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]