Iran Turned Down The Humanitarian Aid Offered By Israel

“Love your enemies,” as it is written in the Scripture. This was observed by Israel when it offered humanitarian aid to Iran, which was turned down immediately. Iran has been hit by a deadly earthquake earlier this week and killed more than 500 people and left 8,000 injured.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was touched by the heart-breaking images he saw after the earthquake and announced his intention to help Iran via video link to the Jewish Federations of North America’s Annual General Assembly in Los Angeles. He said that they offer Red Cross medical assistance for the Iraqi and Iranian victims of this disaster, as noted by Breaking Israel News.

He further stated that he had said many times that they have no quarrel with the people of Iran. He continued that their quarrel is only with a tyrannical regime that holds them hostage and threatens their destruction.

“But our humanity is greater than their hatred. Israel continues to be a light unto the nations and this is what I am proud of. And all of you can be proud of Israel’s morals and Israel’s might,” emphasized Mr. Netanyahu.

Independent reports that Mr. Netanyahu contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross. A spokesperson from his office said that the offer was “immediately rejected.” This uncovers the true face of the radical regime in Iran, according to the official.

RT IsraeliPM: Why did Israel offer medical aid to victims of the earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border? For one reason… pic.twitter.com/3NcheqAi8F https://t.co/XBSQE2oAlC #Israel #standwithisrael — ????Perimeter Hillel (@PerimeterHillel) November 16, 2017

This was not the first time Israel’s offer of help was rejected. Iran was also struck by a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 in 2003. It killed about 26,000 people in the city of Bam. And Israel offered help then, yet was rebuffed.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman told the Times of Israel at that time that Israel offered Iran assistance after earthquakes in the past, however, they refused. He added that their refusal was pretty impolite, yet they are not making a big fuss about it.

The US Geological Survey stated that the deadly earthquake that hit Iraq-Iran border region on Sunday was centered 31 kilometers outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja. It left 70,000 people homeless.

Meanwhile, Israel’s offer of help was praised by Yair Lapid, the head of the opposition of Yesh Atid party. He said that Netanyahu did well to offer assistance for those affected by the earthquake in Iran and Iraq. He further said that the Jewish people are among the leaders in human morality and compassion.

[Featured Image by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images]