‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady’s ‘Disturbing’ Heartbreak, Filling Void, And War With Eve

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady Black will try filling the void now that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is gone. During the recent Days Of Days event, actor Eric Martsolf discussed the “disturbing” heartbreak. He also spoke about the war with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Prior to Arianne Zucker leaving DOOL, spoilers teased it would be emotional. That was an understatement and her exit left fans upset. Viewers were divided on who was at fault in the love triangle. The storyline was brought up by She Knows during Days Of Days. When talking to Eric Martsolf about the situation, he said if it happened in real life, he would have been pretty upset. After Brady gave up everything for Nicole, she cheated on him. She slept not with some random guy, but with his brother, the former alcoholic priest, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Despite his personal feelings if the situation happened in real life, the actor understands the sentimental value of the romance. This wasn’t the first time Brady and Nicole were together. They had a “first love” relationship. Due to the history, and how much Brady did for Nicole and baby Holly, this is Brady’s most “disturbing” heartbreak.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint the future for Brady Black. Since he is an addict, he will always look for something to fill that void. He will have a need to fill his emptiness with something, whether it’s drugs, alcohol, women, or obsessing over Basic Black. Even though he is focused on business right now, a new love interest might be in his future. Brady doesn’t like to stay alone for very long, so he will eventually start a new romance.

This is a similar statement from a previous interview following Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) exit. Eric Martsolf hinted at that time, a new love was in the future. He added that it would be with an existing character. He wouldn’t reveal who, but many fans thought it was Nicole. It turns out that they were correct.

This time around, some are predicting that Brady and Eve will end up together. However, they have to get through the intense fighting before any kind of relationship is possible. Even though Brady will have new romances in his life, his core personality traits won’t change that much. He reacts emotionally to things in an extreme way. Fans have seen him lash out. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate he might continue to do that for a while. The actor also hinted that because Brady is an addict, he will always exhibit certain addictive and obsessive behaviors.

As for the current storyline between Brady and Eve, Martsolf explained that Kassie DePaiva’s character is tough as nails. He described her as an intense and formidable foe. Things are going to get so heated between the characters that Eve will physically attack Brady. It seems that things between these two are going to get worse before they get better.

