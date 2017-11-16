Bella Hadid Shuns The Weeknd After Reconciliation Attempt, Happier With Boyfriend Drake?

Bella Hadid has allegedly been declining phone calls from The Weeknd, who has been reaching out to her ever since his split from Selena Gomez.

Gomez and The Weeknd, who broke up last month due to their hectic work commitments getting in the way of their relationship, will continue to remain friends but decided that being romantic with one another wasn’t going to work out for either of them.

And while Selena has since returned to her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who embraced her with open arms, the R&B singer hasn’t been so lucky, with In Touch claiming that Bella Hadid wants nothing to do with her ex-lover.

She’s still hurt by the fact that the “Starboy” hitmaker decided to form a relationship with Sel-Go, whom she had considered a family friend for years, only to learn on social media that the two had started dating in January.

Bella Hadid was outraged and immediately told all of her friends and family that she would never speak to either one of them again, as reported at the time.

The supermodel had reportedly ended her romance with The Weeknd due to work commitments preventing her from seeing her ex-beau as much as she would have liked, so they took a break from one another.

Of course, the next thing Bella Hadid knew, The Weeknd was seeing Selena, which completely broke her heart.

Sources claim that Bella is ignoring all the text messages and phone calls she’s been receiving from her ex-boyfriend, which seemingly Gossip Cop denies, not just because she’s far from interested but also because she’s reportedly been seeing Drake for the past couple of months.

The duo is said to have been hooking up since the summer but has decided to keep their long-distance romance off the radar, presumably out of respect for The Weeknd, who happens to be close pals with the Canadian rapper.

It’s unclear how the “Secrets” singer would handle the news of Drake and Bella Hadid being an item, but it would ultimately be the same way Bella Hadid felt upon finding out a family friend was hooking up with someone she had hoped to get back with.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]