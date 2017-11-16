Lil Peep Dead: Rapper Reportedly Dies From Drug Overdose At 21

Rapper and singer Lil Peep, who recently released his debut album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, has reportedly died at 21 years of age. The emo hip-hop artist, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, garnered millions of views on Soundcloud and YouTube for his songs “Awful Things,” “White Wine,” and “Benz Truck.”

According to Billboard, Lil Peep’s manager Chase Ortega confirmed the news tweeting the following: “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f**k.” Several artists have sent their condolences, notably Post Malone, who described him as a great friend and great person.

While his cause of death is yet to be confirmed, many reports suspect that the SoundCloud rapper died from a drug overdose — more details below. Lil Peep frequently posted photos on social media taking prescription drugs, such as Xanax and other substances.

Just a day ago, the 21-year-old rapper captioned an Instagram photo with the following: “When I die You’ll love me.” Less than 24 hours ago a photo shows the rapper taking a pill that looks like Xanax.

The rapper’s songs frequently referenced drug use and he shocked many fans when he announced that he was bisexual. The Long Island rapper had over 300,000 followers on Soundcloud and was set to conclude his tour the following day.

I feel emptyyyyyyyyyyyyyy A post shared by @lilpeep on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Due to his cryptic messages on social media, some fans suspect that the singer and rapper committed suicide. Details surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed.

R.I.P Lil Peep Dawg — king of the youth (@lilyachty) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

The rapper frequently talked about depression and drug use in his music and on social media. While the rapper was known for his substance abuse, he frequently talked about committing suicide. Some fans suggest that his recent Instagram posts were a cry for help and people should look for the warning signs.

RIP LIL PEEP — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 16, 2017

Early reports suggest that the drug overdose may have been caused by the 21-year-old rapper taking fake Xanax that was laced with Fentanyl — a powerful opioid. The rapper was booked to perform in Tucson, Arizona but the show was canceled due to the reported overdose.

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep ???? pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

Lil Peep was taken to the hospital where he reportedly died. A Reddit user’s thread states that the rapper’s friend Bexxy was crying outside the venue were the late rapper was set to perform. Many fans and fellow artists have left their condolences on social media.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]