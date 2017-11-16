There is little doubt that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will put the focus on Luke Skywalker as he trains Rey in the mountains of Ahch-To. However, it looks like the two will not become easy friends in the highly anticipated sequel. Daisy Ridley has just teased on the possibility that Mark Hamill’s character will not be pleased with Rey and her unexpected arrival in Episode VIII. Could the tension lead to the young girl being captured by Supreme Leader Snoke?

There have been several theories about how Luke Skywalker might be unwilling to train Rey in the ways of the Jedi. After all, the final trailer for Star Wars 8 seems to suggest that Luke is terrified of Rey’s power because she is fairly similar to Kylo Ren. Interestingly, Daisy Ridley may have confirmed that the last Jedi and the girl from Jakku will not get along too well in Episode VIII.

In an interview with USA Today, Daisy Ridley revealed that there will be obvious tension between Rey and Luke Skywalker after the young girl delivered his old lightsaber to Ahch-To. The Murder on the Orient Express actress stated that although Rey is hoping for “a warm welcome” at the start of Star Wars 8, Luke will not be too happy with his unexpected guest because he “went to this island to get away and he doesn’t want to be disturbed.”

But will Luke Skywalker’s wariness mean he will not train Rey in Star Wars 8? There is hope that Grumpy Old Luke will eventually warm up to the girl and is going to take her as his new student. Unfortunately, this will not prevent Rey from having to face Supreme Leader Snoke in a terrifying sequence.

The final trailer for Star Wars 8 already hinted at Rey being tortured by Supreme Leader Snoke. Daisy Ridley admitted that the scene took several takes, leading to the actress suffering from a painful throat at the end of the day. In addition to that, Ridley admitted that Rey’s meeting with Snoke is “one of those tests” for her character and it happens to be “the worst use of testing ever.”

Find out how Rey will deal with Luke Skywalker and Supreme Leader Snoke when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]