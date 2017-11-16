Shocking Incident Involving The Shield Took Place During ‘Monday Night Raw’

On Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE television and reunited with The Shield after several weeks on the mend. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were able to get by with some help from Kurt Angle and Triple H, but they did lose the Raw Tag Team Titles and began a rivalry with The New Day heading into WWE Survivor Series. With Roman back, The Shield is finally back at full strength.

On Raw, the WWE Universe was ecstatic as “The Hounds of Justice” came out for their signature entrance before the match with The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus. However, one fan took the opportunity to create an incident. It’s being reported that the fan jumped behind the trio and tried to take a photo. However, he was apprehended by security and almost crashed into Ambrose before they made their way down the stairs.

On paper, what the fan tried to do isn’t exactly dangerous. It’s lucky that wasn’t his intent, but he got a little too close to the performers. It’s understandable why they acted in the moment. It was not the first incident that Ambrose and Rollins have been involved in with fans. Unfortunately, The Shield walking through the crowd allows WWE fans to interact with them and opens the performers up for incidents just like this one.

Thankfully, the incident wasn’t dangerous and it didn’t distract from the show. The Shield went on to get a victory over Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus heading into WWE Survivor Series. The Hounds of Justice also took a huge role during Raw’s siege of SmackDown Live. Heading into Sunday’s PPV, The Shield is riding high and they are preparing to face The New Day at the event in one of the most exciting matches on the card.

It’s unclear how long WWE officials are intending to keep The Shield together. Since their run was derailed by Roman Reigns’ illness, the expectation is the trio will stay a unit heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, but that isn’t confirmed. The WWE Universe would like to see the run last a lot longer than WWE Survivor Series, but that will depend on how the powers that be want to book all three members for the rest of 2017.

[Featured Image by WWE]