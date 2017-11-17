Angelina Jolie — one of the most powerful Hollywood actress — has come forward to talk about sexual harassment in the workplace. The actress, who is facing relationship rumors after his split with Brad Pitt, delivered a keynote speech at the 2017 United Nation Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference held in Vancouver, Canada on November 15. Her speech mainly focused on the prevention and punishment of sexual violence, at the same time how to integrate gender perspectives into peacekeeping.

In the last few weeks, major Hollywood entertainment news has one statement presented in one way or the other — how the powerful artists have reportedly sexually abused their younger colleagues. Sexual harassment in the entertainment industry is not new but the latest reports have raised several eyes. Dozens of women have reportedly accused Harvey Weinstein, a prominent film producer, of sexual assault, or rape, or sexual harassment. Apart from Harvey, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey has also been accused of making sexual advances to the actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. So far, Weinstein denied any non-consensual sex and Spacey has stated that he would be seeking “evaluation and treatment” for his behavior.

Even Jolie once said that she had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife stated during her recent interview that during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s, the acclaimed producer made unwanted advances to her.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable,” she said in an email addressed to the New York Times.

As a result of which, she chose never to work with him again in future and even warned the others of the same.

During her keynote speech, she stated that sexual violence is everywhere and it happens very often that people just let go of the crimes against women, “Depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some kind of exaggerated sexual need,” PEOPLE reported.

Back in 2012, the United Nations appointed Tomb Raider movie actress a special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the actress has always remained an advocate for humanitarian causes. During her U.N. keynote speech, she further stated that sexual violence is not about sex but it is mainly about power and control. She gave the example of countries like Democratic Republic of Congo and Bangladesh, where militiamen often rape women as a war tactic.

“It is cheaper than a bullet, and it has lasting consequences that unfold with sickening predictability that make it so cruelly effective,” she continued. “This is rape and assault designed to torture, to terrorize, to force people to flee, and to humiliate them.”

She concluded her speech by saying that fighting against sexual violence and harassment cases is definitely hard but it is not impossible as all they need to resolve the issue is the “political will.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]