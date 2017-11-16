Kim Kardashian Allegedly ‘Disappointed’ With Surrogate’s Birthing Plans, Worried She Might Miss Baby’s Birth

Kim Kardashian is welcoming her third child soon but the reality star is reportedly not happy about one thing. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband is allegedly “disappointed” about their surrogate’s choice of birthing place.

According to Life & Style magazine, the 37-year-old KKW Beauty owner is upset with her surrogate’s decision to go against her plans on where to deliver the baby. The outlet claimed that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate insists on giving birth in a hospital around San Diego, California.

Apparently, the celebrity couple was hoping that their baby’s birth would happen at Cedars-Sinai near Beverly Hills, where North and Saint were born. The renowned hospital is known for its top-notch facilities and services, including spa-like birthing and private chefs. It is also the go-to hospital for many celebrities and rich personalities.

The news site also claimed that Kim Kardashian has been preparing for her baby’s delivery at Cedars and even planned to book a separate suite where she could bond with her little bundle of joy.

But perhaps the surrogate’s choice of birthing place is not surprising at all, considering she’s a San Diego resident. However, it might be challenging for Kim and Kanye to drive over two hours just to get there, especially with their hectic schedule.

The fact that the location is quite inconvenient for them reportedly makes Kim and Kanye “annoyed.” There were even claims that the couple was worried they will miss the birth completely.

If the surrogate did give birth to her chosen hospital, Kim and Kanye “will have to go to San Diego around the due-date time and just wait,” which basically put their lives on hold.

Previously, Kim Kardashian admitted that she finds surrogacy more difficult than actually being pregnant herself. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star pointed out that having a surrogate carrying her baby is harder simply because she is not really in control.

The reality star confessed that it was also hard for her emotionally, adding that if she could do it herself, she would have preferred to carry her own baby.

“Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me.”

It can be recalled that in April, Kim revealed that her doctors advised her that it’ll be difficult and dangerous for her to carry another child. The reality star has suffered from placenta accreta during both of her pregnancies, making her chances of getting pregnant more complicated.

Last week, Kim Kardashian threw an amazing tea-party themed baby shower for her baby number three, which is due in December. The couple is reportedly expecting a baby girl.

