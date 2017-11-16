‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases The Return Of Jiren The Grey

The folks behind Dragon Ball Super has been taking their best possible time to deliver smooth episodes, particularly the Universal Survival Arc’s highlight known as the Tournament of Power. Fans have seen Goku and Jiren The Grey’s climactic battle during the anime’s one-hour TV special in October. It was also the time when the highly-anticipated brand new transformation made its first appearance. Unfortunately, the new form known as Ultra Instinct didn’t last long.

The new form took a toll on the hero’s body that weakened his stamina. Apparently, he failed to defeat the strongest Pride Trooper of Universe 11, who went back to his infamous meditation. Jiren has not been seen around or even fighting since his battle with Goku, but fans have been looking forward to seeing him back in action soon.

A preview of the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super has recently been released, which features the battle of the Saiyans. On YouTube, Geekdom101 shared the preview of episode 116. Goku can be seen in his Ultra Instinct form going head-to-head against Kafla, the fusion of Kale and Caulifla. The Saiyan warriors are too powerful that everyone can’t see their movements, but what piques fans’ interests is Jiren’s quick appearance. The Pride Trooper is shown halting his meditation because of the intense power levels happening around him.

How Jiren sees everyone else pic.twitter.com/r2ISTU6n2N — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) November 14, 2017

As what Comic Book points out, Jiren might be too good with meditation, but it doesn’t mean that the blustering powers of Goku and Kafla can’t bother him. As seen in the animation reel of Dragon Ball Super episode 116, the muscular humanoid fighter opens his eyes whilst the Saiyan warriors’ skirmish is happening. However, his quick, but a catatonic reaction to the power levels of UI Goku and SSJ Kafla may not last since the Universe 7 fighter’s energy is expected to deplete.

Most Dragon Ball Super fans know for sure that Jiren spends most of his time meditating. Thus, he might just go back to his ultimate meditation as soon as Goku powers down from Ultra Instinct. However, if it happens that Jiren will intervene, especially that the hero is back to fighting again, the upcoming episode should be another mind-blowing battle between the strongest fighters in the tournament.

It is still unclear whether or not Goku will defeat Kafla, but if he does, then it can mean that Jiren will possibly step in. The Pride Trooper aims to take down all the warriors that he considers a threat to Universe 11’s victory in the Tournament of Power. Hence, it’s not possible that there will be another standoff happening soon.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST.

