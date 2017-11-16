‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Confronts Victor And Brady, Suspicious About Involvement In Deimos’ Death

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) confronts Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). She is questioning if they had anything to do with Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) death. Will they be able to give Maggie a reasonable explanation?

Everyone thought the murder of Deimos was a finished storyline once Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left town. However, it was brought up when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) handed the case file to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). She didn’t want it to become a cold case. Since then, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) returned to Salem. Suddenly considered to be a threat to Victor, Brady tried to frame Eve for the crime. However, she had an airtight alibi and the revenge tactic backfired.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that not only are detectives looking at the Kiriakis family more closely, so is another character. Victor’s wife, Maggie, will start to ask questions. This is probably due to Eve mentioning it to Maggie. It would be just like Eve to cause some relationship drama. That, along with police questioning how the amulet was found, this could make Maggie suspicious.

It was clear to everyone the war between Victor and Deimos could escalate to violence. Even though they called a truce, that would only last for so long. Plus, Maggie knows what her husband is capable of. He has the resources and connections to make people disappear or drop dead.

Brady will likely be a suspect to her, too. Nicole was involved with Deimos, who had baby Holly put into foster care. There was a bit of a battle between the two. Adding some alcohol and jealousy to the mix can create an explosive situation, making Brady capable of anything.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers Victor Kiriakis will deny any involvement. Maggie will probably believe him, but may still worry. She can accept some of her husband’s shortcomings. However, she always wants to know the truth.

As for Eve Donovan, SoapCentral hints she is going to be a real problem for the Kiriakis family. She and Brady will continue to battle each other. It is teased that one argument becomes violent.

We loved spending Saturday with our #DAYS fans! Thanks to everyone who came out to CityWalk. ❤️ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]