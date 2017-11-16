Christopher Paul Conway: Details Emerge About Tennessee Father Charged With Rape, Murder Of Baby Daughter

Christopher Paul Conway, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the rape and murder of his 9-month-old infant daughter. New details have emerged about the Tennessee man just a day after the baby’s tragic death.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, shortly after 7 a.m. on November 14, police officers responded to an emergency medical 911 call from Conway’s home that indicated CPR was in progress, according to USA Today.

By the time medical responders had arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive baby girl. The infant female was swiftly taken to a medical facility in the area but the baby girl was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later at around 8 a.m.

An arrest warrant for Conway revealed that the infant girl had injuries thought to be consistent with being raped, the Leaf-Chronicle reports. The arrest warrant further indicates that Conway confessed to both raping and murdering his daughter during a police interview.

A cord was wrapped around the baby girl’s neck, which police say caused the child’s death, according to Fox News.

Conway’s Facebook page offers insight and new details about him that are clearly not evident when taking into consideration the crimes he’s accused of committing. On the social media site, Conway posted images of a happy family, with several photos featuring his twin baby girls.

Two of the images, according to the Daily Mail, shows Conway leaning over his wife of three years, Emily, as she holds their newborn daughters buddled up in a blanket. It appears the photo was taken at the hospital not long after the babies were born in February of this year.

In another Facebook photo, the newborn twins are seen peacefully resting, while sweetly holding each other’s hands.

Conway’s Facebook page also indicates he is from Grand Bay, Alabama and is a United States Army combat medic, reports the Leaf-Chronicle. The news media outlet found that on police records, Conway listed the U.S. Army as his current employer.

22-year-old Christopher Conway was charged with homicide & agg. rape, after his 9-month-old baby died in the hospital. More tonight on @NC5 pic.twitter.com/AY8eLQJ4XS — Kimberly Davis (@NC5_KDavis) November 15, 2017

A spokesperson for the Clarksville Police, Jim Knoll, told the Daily Mail Wednesday that “there is no motive for something like this,” when speaking of the horrific crime. He also said that his department has never had any sort of interaction or contact with Conway prior to this incident.

Conway is now behind bars in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond related to the rape charge. According to the Leaf-Chronicle, the judge handling the case, Ray Grimes, found that the murder charge Conway faces could become a death penalty issue, so he did not set bond on that particular charge.

Currently, online Montgomery County Jail online records indicated that Conway has yet to retain or be appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter, Fox News reports.

As of the morning of November 15, the yard of Conway’s residence featured “remnants of crime scene tape,” along with a cutout Nativity scene consisting of Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus in a manger, according to USA Today.

[Featured Image by Prath/Shutterstock]