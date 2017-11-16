‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eve Physically Attacks Brady, Kiriakis Family War Over Basic Black Rages On

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) continue to battle. Deimos Kiriakis (formerly Vincent Irizarry) left his secret wife a lot of money and she is also a major shareholder in Basic Black. Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is not happy about this, but Brady’s attempt to eliminate Eve failed miserably. It turns out that the war will continue when Eve gets physical.

When Eve first returned to Salem, two bombshells were teased. There were plenty of theories, but nobody guessed that she married Deimos prior to his death. The news that she was left with major control of Basic Black caused Victor to view her as a threat. He ordered Brady to get rid of her, which led to him trying to frame the widow for murder. However, that plan did not work. In fact, it just made detectives look at the Kiriakis family a little closer regarding Deimos’ death.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eve and Brady will continue to battle each other. Actress Kassie DePaiva teased that there will be a lot of back and forth between them. Eve isn’t going to let Brady get away with trying to pin Deimos’ murder on her. Likewise, he will not stand by and let her take control of Basic Black. Additionally, he also wants to prove his worthiness to Victor, and get his position back in the company at the same time.

During the Days Of Days event, She Knows interviewed Kassie DePaiva. She hinted that Eve’s focus is no longer singing, but becoming a businesswoman. Deimos put her in charge of the company along with leaving her “buckets and buckets of cash.” While Eve is taking the reins at Basic Black, she will make some changes to put her unique stamp on the business. Basically, it is her new baby and she is making it hers.

Next week, expect things to get heated between Brady and Eve. She is going to be livid and lash out. Daytime Royalty Online revealed Eve will physically attack Brady. It will be interesting to see how Eric Martsolf’s character reacts to being assaulted. Chances are, he will not simply step back, especially since his drinking will get worse. He won’t hit her back, but it will push him to find a way to get the ultimate revenge.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

