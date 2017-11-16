WWE News: Chances Of Kenny Omega Competing At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Kenny Omega is garnering an incredible amount of buzz regarding his popularity outside the WWE. Although he has been competing as a professional wrestler since 2000, Omega has hustled his way into being the international superstar he is now by competing for numerous promotions throughout many countries. The Canadian-born current IWGP United States Champion has affiliated with both WWE and Impact Wrestling during his tenure. However, he developed most of his popularity by competing in Japan for DDT, All Japan, and New Japan, as well as spending many years for the American Pro Wrestling Guerilla promotion.

Omega would perhaps spike his popularity the most by joining the Bullet Club faction in 2014. While competing mainly in the junior heavyweight division for a number of years, Omega would ascend to a heavyweight, and even defeat New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in 2016 to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Around this time, he would assume leadership in Bullet Club, as AJ Styles departed for WWE the month before. Since then, Omega has been one of the top stars in New Japan, having a trifecta of incredible matches against IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. As a result of this impressive resume, Chris Jericho felt as if it is perfect timing to compete in the ring with him, and the match is set for Wrestle Kingdom 12.

For some, the feeling is that Jericho may be getting a feel for Omega, because the WWE is interested in acquiring him as a member of the roster. In fact, there were very strong discussions of Omega being a surprise entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble, as his affiliation with New Japan was possibly ending. However, he would stay with the company, and is now the inaugural US Champion.

Is There Any Chance Of Kenny Omega Competing At WrestleMania 34?

While anything is possible, the chances of Omega competing at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, LA, is not very hopeful. Moreover, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observerdescribed it as “extremely slim.” As of now, Omega is thoroughly enjoying the Japanese culture, and is doing very well in NJPW. Omega has previously declined an offer to compete in WWE, and developed a negative outlook on the company after his experience working for the developmental territory at the time.

For now, the closest thing of Omega going to WWE are fans having the opportunity to enjoy the megamatch between him and Jericho come January 4.

[Featured Image by Ring of Honor]