Premier League 2017-2018: Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Start Time, Live Stream, & Preview

Contending squads Arsenal (6-1-4, 19 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (7-2-2, 23 points) are set to clash in a 2017-2018 Premier League matchweek 12 north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 8.

Start Time and Streaming Info

The game starts at 7:30 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger’s squad has been inconsistent in their last six outings, recording four wins, and two losses overall. The team is currently tied with Liverpool at the fifth and sixth spots of the English top-flight table, three points behind fourth-placed side Chelsea.

The Gunners’ most recent Premier League match resulted in a 1-3 drubbing in the hands of current league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium before the international break on November 5. Newly-acquired striker Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s lone goal in the 65th minute of the match, which was the Frenchman’s sixth this season.

Lacazette currently leads the team in goalscoring this season with countryman Olivier Giroud, Welshman Aaron Ramsey, and Englishmen Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck contributing three goals each.

The team’s lackluster performance so far this term can be attributed to a rumored internal turmoil within the club as Wenger reportedly told reporters he might leave Arsenal before 2019, per Goal.

Both coach and club are said to be not seeing eye-to-eye since last season’s humiliating 2-10 on aggregate loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League’s round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs are on top of their game in the past couple of weeks with only one loss in their last six Premier League matches.

After conceding a 0-1 affair with Manchester United in matchweek 10, Mauricio Pochettino’s boys bounced back with a superb 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 1-0 escape against Crystal Palace in matchweek 11.

Dele Alli scored twice against Los Blancos at the Wembley Stadium while Christian Eriksen sealed the game with a 65th goal to make it a 3-0 count. Real superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 80th to somehow make the score more respectable.

Son Heung-min netted the lone goal of the Spurs in the 64th minute against Palace.

The win put Tottenham in the third spot of the league table, tied on overall points with second-placed Manchester United but trailing by five points on goals differential. City continues to be ahead by eight points on both the Spurs and United at the top of the table.

It is the first match between the Gunners and the Spurs this season. They will meet again on February 10 next year.

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]