‘Rick And Morty’ Among Top Five Fall TV Picks For Viewing On Demand

Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty is one of the top five TV picks for catch-up viewing on demand this fall. It is also the No. 1 pick in Denver, according to Comcast.

ABC’s The Good Doctor, NBC’s This is Us, and FX’s American Horror Story: Cult are the top three picks, followed by ADSM’s Rick and Morty and NBC’s Will & Grace. Rounding up the top 10 picks are The Orville (Fox), The Vietnam War (PBS), Outlander (Starz), The Deuce (HBO), and The Voice (NBC). The data is from Rentrak and it covers views of current-season episodes in homes that Comcast served in mid-September to the end of October, USA Today reports.

VOD has become a more popular way to catch-up on new episodes of TV series. In October, on-demand viewing grew to eight percent, up by two percent from October 2013, based on Nielsen’s data. Viewers like different shows, but Comcast noted a common theme of feel-good melodrama against the darker shows and apocalyptic types that were popular in the past years.

Rick and Morty Season 3, which ended earlier in October, was the top-rated show on Adult Swim. It was also the most popular comedy TV show among viewers between 18 and 34 years old. The season’s finale episode garnered 2.6 million viewers.

Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, tells the adventure of a mad genius, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson Morty across the universe. The sci-fi series proves to be influential to its viewers, and one evidence is the recent fiasco with McDonald’s Szechuan sauce. The show featured the sauce, which became available for a short time in 1998, in the premiere episode of Season 3. Rick was touring his memory and pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-through to order 10 McNuggets with Szechuan dip sauce. He told his chaperone, “This is the only place we’re gonna be able to try it, is in my memory.”

McDonald’s capitalized on that and sent Roiland and Harmon some Szechuan sauce and later rollout limited quantities to select locations. However, the demand for the condiment was too high that some fans were angered when they were not able to avail even just one packet. The sauce even became like a collector’s item, and one Rick and Morty fan in Michigan even reportedly traded his Volkswagen Golf for one packet of Szechuan sauce, per The New Yorker.

Sounds like they're actually bringing the sauce back… for one day https://t.co/IeNJk1aHFZ — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) October 1, 2017

“It’s absurd. It became a collector thing, and it’s just a f*cking dipping sauce, guys. I was bummed out, really, for the workers. The whole thing was bad on every side. I could see every side of it,” Roiland told TMZ. “It was a bummer because the fans assumed there was more, and there wasn’t. The poor workers who were getting harassed by the fans, which I get, they were upset, they waited all night or however long on line. The whole thing was a sh*t show.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]