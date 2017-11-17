Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani 2017: ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive Reveals What GF Thinks Of Him Being Younger

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani compliment each other a lot that they became an instant #RelationshipGoals. The former No Doubt frontwoman has always looked stunning that people seem to forget that she is almost a decade older than the country crooner. So how does the mother of three feel having a much younger boyfriend?

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter was recently crowned as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive and he revealed a lot of things to the magazine in this week’s cover story. One of Blake Shelton’s revelations is that even though he is seven years younger than Gwen Stefani, the “Came Here to Forget” singer’s girlfriend thinks that he’s already getting old.

Blake Shelton started explaining that his body is not in its best form lately. He then added that Gwen Stefan took it as a chance to mock him of getting older.

“I’m younger than Gwen, and lately, things like I don’t know, gout, and a back going out. Or my knees are constantly bothering me. Those are things she’s like, ‘Aha! How do you like that? You’re 41 now, Blake.’ She teases me about my age.”

Blake Shelton has previously revealed that he and Gwen Stefani are “content and happy.” He also considers the L.A.M.B. owner as his best friend and the feeling is definitely mutual.

@blakeshelton #sexiestmanalive @people Is my best friend!! #luckiestgirlintheworld #truth gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:46am PST

The 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive is clearly happy with Gwen Stefani that he could easily pop the question if his schedule permits. However, a previous report revealed that the only thing stopping him from doing so is his very hectic timetable.

“[Gwen] doesn’t believe she will be proposed to this year because of Blake’s schedule,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Once The Voice goes live, Blake goes into full work mode and puts all his focus into the show.”

The insider then added that Blake Shelton is so ready to nab another win for his team that he is “mostly putting his attention on all things work-related.” Despite his busy schedule, many are still convinced that wedding bells will be ringing sooner or later for the loved-up couple.

I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Gwen Stefani previously shocked the world when she ended her 14-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale, after his infamous cheating scandal with the nanny. The 48-year-old singer shares three children, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, with the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Bush.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert called it quits after four years of marriage. The country superstar has previously revealed that his divorce from his ex-wife went smoothly and quick.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]