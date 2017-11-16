Just tonight, Gal Gadot is confirming that her refusal to be a part of the Wonder Woman sequel if Bret Ratner had anything to do with it worked because Ratner is out. Saturday the story broke that Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, had drawn a line in the sand, saying that if Ratner was in then she was out. Gadot had spoken out, saying that a movie like Wonder Woman that preaches female empowerment should not be helmed by a man who has been accused by several women in the industry of sexual assault or harassment. But Gadot also made sure to say that she was never alone in her thinking that Ratner had to go.

And it wasn’t just that Brett Ratner was involved in the original Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman sequel, Ratner had a financial stake in the franchise as well. But Gal Gadot reportedly said she did not want to reprise her role in Wonder Woman if Ratner was going to even make money off the movie, and Gadot wanted Warner Bros. to buy Brett Ratner out.

“Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now, Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”

Gadot had heard the stories that Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge told about being sexually harassed by Brett Ratner, and she was going to hold her ground.

@justiceleague is out next week ????! #tbt A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

And now Gal Gadot is saying that her persistence has paid off because Brett Ratner is out of the Wonder Woman sequel and the franchise. This morning Gadot made an appearance on Today and she explained that she wasn’t the only one who knew that Ratner had to go.

“Everyone knew what was the right thing to do … a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean?”

And Gadot explained that there wasn’t much that she really had to do because everyone involved with Wonder Woman knew that there was no place for Ratner to be part of the sequel.

“Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say, ’cause it was already done before this article came out, you know?”

Thank you @elleusa for this opportunity! Photographer: @paolakudacki Hair: @marktownsend1 Makeup: @georgisandev Stylist: @simonrobins1000 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Israeli actress Gadot says that she has never kept her views on the topic a secret, but Gadot also said that it takes a lot of people to make a movie like Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot said she never felt alone with her views about Brett Ratner, and she knew she had the support of all of the people involved with making Wonder Woman.

Gadot explained that Warner Bros. had already cut ties with Brett Ratner over the accusation of sexual harassment from Olivia Munn and others. Gal Gadot has praised the women who have come forward with their stories of sexual harassment and assault by anyone, not just at the hands of Brett Ratner.

Gadot believes that the industry is going through an amazing transition that is bigger than just the Wonder Woman sequel.

“I think that we are in the midst of a very interesting, important trend of people speaking out. I only hope that it is not just going to be a trend but it is going to be a profound change.”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]