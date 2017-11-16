Watch 76ers Vs. Lakers 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

Wednesday night’s NBA action includes the 76ers vs. Lakers live streaming online and on television as the two teams meet for their first time this season. The anticipated matchup will feature the early frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year, as Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons has been putting up impressive numbers already. It also features highly-touted Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball and Los Angeles’ bigger surprise, Kyle Kuzma. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with matchup odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the 76ers vs. Lakers live streaming online Wednesday night.

As ESPN reported in their game preview, both of these teams are coming into tonight’s game off road victories. The 76ers picked up a 109-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center, the venue for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid finished with a team-high 32 points and 16 rebounds, while Ben Simmons scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds for another double-double. The Lakers were on the road against the Phoenix Suns and defeated them 100-93. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 25 points on 11-for-19 shooting, while center Brook Lopez had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lonzo Ball ended up spending time on the bench in the fourth quarter as he was struggling.

Philadelphia is averaging 108 points per game, with opponents averaging 109.5 per game. However, they’re 7-6 and looking competitive in the Eastern Conference early thanks to young stars Simmons and Embiid. Los Angeles is 6-8 with a 4-3 home record and is currently being led in scoring by Clarkson’s 15.5 points per game. Ball is leading the assists category with 7.2 per game and scoring just 9.5 points per contest. Kyle Kuzma has looked impressive as well in his early pro career, averaging just under 15 per game as the team’s third-leading scorer.

Coming into this matchup, the visiting 76ers will be the favorites as the point spread has them by 3.5 points. On the moneyline, Philadelphia is a -160 favorite, while the home team Lakers will be +140 underdogs. For the over/under, bettors are contemplating 220 points for the complete game.

Start time for the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday night. For live television coverage, viewers can watch on their ESPN channel. Cable and satellite subscribers with ESPN can see the game live streaming online via the WatchESPN website or mobile apps.

Live streaming is also available on the SlingTV service. This channel streaming service offers ESPN and ESPN2 along with other channels as part of their Sling Orange package. All new customers can sign up for a one-week free trial of the service at the Sling.com website.

[Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]