Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Secretly Married? Rumors Addressed Here

The rumors have been circulating that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were secretly married in Georgia in late October, according to In Touch Weekly. The couple has even been seen recently wearing wedding bands, which adds flames to those rumor fires. So, are Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus married?

In Touch Weekly broke the story, as they claimed the couple was married on Tybee Island in Georgia. This is where Liam and Miley met eight years ago while shooting The Last Song. It was actually the place they shared their first kiss. The couple was there and all the reminiscing made them want to get married, according to a source for In Touch Weekly.

“Neither Miley nor Liam planned to get married when she booked the trip to see him, but that all changed once she arrived. They felt so nostalgic and spent hours reminiscing about old times. They both realized that the island was the ideal setting because it has such sentimental value to them.”

After the surprise elopement, In Touch Weekly claimed they enjoyed a “romantic candlelit dinner” instead of a big wedding reception. However, the source claimed they will be celebrating with loved ones soon, as “Miley and Liam plan to have an intimate wedding party back in LA.”

After all of that, it seems like their source might not be correct. Gossip Cop is reporting the opposite, as they claim that Liam and Miley are not married. To back up their claim, Gossip Cop states the source for In Touch never gave a date of the supposed wedding or the supposed wedding reception for family.

The true confirmation by Gossip Cop comes from the fact that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus never got a marriage license in Georgia. According to Gossip Cop, Chatham County Probate Court confirmed there is no marriage license registered to the couple. That means the couple may have been in Georgia and may have been reminiscing about their time together, but they could not have been married. A wedding is not official without a marriage license, so Liam and Miley could not officially be married.

Gossip Cop also points out that In Touch has a history of making these claims when it comes to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. They said the tabloid reported in February 2016 that Miley and Liam were “fighting” about getting married. Then in September 2016, In Touch claimed the wedding was off. Then in July 2017, In Touch stated Miley had prenup demands and that led to Liam calling it off.

However, this new story about Miley and Liam getting married from In Touch doesn’t mention the prenup one time, so Gossip Cop said the secret wedding never happened.

