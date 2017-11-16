The Weeknd, Bella Hadid Dating? Exes Might Rekindle Romance After Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber’s Reunion

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid made sure that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not the only exes to reunite before the year ends. The former lovebirds recently sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together again after the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker’s sudden split from the “Same Old Love” singer. Are they finally giving love another chance?

It appears that the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and record producer and Bella Hadid have picked up where they left things off after their split. In fact, The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was recently spotted leaving the model’s NYC apartment, which started rumors that they may possibly be rekindling their romance.

Although it makes a lot of sense, since The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are both single and they ended their relationship on good terms, the exes are not back together. At least not for now.

“Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together,” an insider revealed to E! News. “Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go.”

The source then added that Bella Hadid was not expecting anything from her meet-up with her ex at all. The insider noted that the 21-year-old fashion model “knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, shocked the world when she was spotted with Justin Bieber for the first time last month after their very public breakup. Although their outing was accompanied by a group of friends, many were convinced that there is something deeper going on between the two other than friendship.

The whole world has witnessed the former Hollywood young power couple fall in love and break up numerous times. Just when people were convinced that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have finally split up for good, the duo sparked dating rumors once again.

For now, multiple reports revealed that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are still not back together. However, they have been spending a lot of time recently and it appears that rekindling their romance is certainly not far from happening.

