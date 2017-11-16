Anna Faris Packs On The PDA With New Boyfriend In Romantic Italian Getaway

Anna Faris seems to put her failed marriage with Chris Pratt behind and goes all out with her newfound romance. The Scary Movie star has been slowly but surely making her new relationship known to the public just months after her eight-year marriage ended.

On Wednesday, Anna Faris, 40, and Michael Barrett, 47, have jetted off to Venice, Italy, for a romantic getaway. The couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm at Los Angeles International Airport, where they took the flight for their vacation.

According to E! News, Faris and Barrett packed on the PDA as they arrived at the romantic city. A source told the outlet that the actress and cinematographer flew in from another destination in Europe before arriving in Venice.

In the photos obtained by several media outlets, Anna and Michael can be seen bundled up while enjoying a boat ride through Venice’s Grand Canal. The couple appeared to be smitten with each other as they took in the romantic view.

Although the weather was chilly, Faris and Barrett kept warm as they leaned into each other. At one point, the Ted cinematographer even wrapped his arm around the actress while gazing passionately in her eyes.

“Michael had his hand on Anna’s back and she rested her head on his shoulder,” the source revealed to the outlet. “They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery.”

The couple’s PDA-filled moments continued the following day as they enjoyed a day out in San Marco Square. Faris and Barrett strolled the streets hand-in-hand while chatting and giggling.

Onlookers noted that the two appeared besotted with each other, adding that they seemed really happy.

That's Amore! Anna Faris and Michael Barrett took their romance to Venice: https://t.co/eTqLfXDndj pic.twitter.com/K8STP6GapI — E! News (@enews) November 15, 2017

Michael Barret is the first man Anna Faris has been publicly seen with since her split from Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt. The pair was seen on several dates in previous months, seemingly confirming the real score between them.

Faris and Barrett met on the set of the actress’ upcoming movie, Overboard. According to reports, the two started dating in September, shortly after the actress officially announced her split with her ex-husband.

Michael Barrett is best known for his works as a cinematographer on projects such as Ted, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and CSI.

While Faris seemingly enjoys her newfound love, Pratt is reportedly not happy that she is already moving on from him despite the fact that they split just three months ago.

Apparently, the actor is “jealous as hell” and couldn’t bear seeing his “soulmate” with another man. However, there were claims that Chris Pratt “has himself to blame in many ways” for his failed marriage with Anna Faris.

[Featured Images by Jason Merritt, Kevin Winter/Getty Images]