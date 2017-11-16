Charles Manson Dying: Infamous Criminal Reportedly In Grave Condition, Only ‘A Matter Of Time’ Before He Dies

Charles Manson is reportedly dying, with reports that the infamous criminal has been taken to a hospital in grave condition and likely has little time left.

The 83-year-old convicted murderer is in the hospital, and a source told TMZ that he is not expected to recover. He was reportedly taken to a hospital in Bakersfield early this week for treatment, and TMZ reported that he appeared “ashen.”

Sources told the outlet that Charles Manson’s health was deteriorating steadily, and that it was “just a matter of time for him.”

Charles Manson rose to infamy in the late 1960s when he led a cult known as the Manson family to commit a massacre at a swanky home above Sunset Boulevard, the New York DailyNews noted. The cult members killed director Roman Polanski’s pregnant wife Sharon Tate along with four others.

The following night, two more people joined the Manson cult when they broke into the home of Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. Charles Manson led the group to torture the couple, who were then stabbed to death.

Manson was convicted in a trial that drew worldwide attention.

Charles Manson Hospitalized, 'It's Just a Matter of Time' https://t.co/PYYe3gdaiV via @TMZ — Crime Watch Daily (@CrimeWatchDaily) November 15, 2017

Manson continued to make headlines as he was in prison, coming up for parole several times and denied each time. Two years ago, a 27-year-old woman named Afton Elaine Burton claimed that she was going to marry Manson. Though Burton gave interviews claiming she was in love with the infamous criminal, other reports noted that she had plans to gain possession of Charles Manson’s corpse after his death and put it on display.

The two never married after Manson learned of the plan, journalist Daniel Simone noted.

“He’s finally realized that he’s been played for a fool,” Simone told The NY Post.

Charles Manson suffered health issues earlier in this year, spending time in the hospital for intestinal bleeding. He needed surgery at the time, TMZ noted, but doctors determined he was too weak to go through with the procedure and he was sent back to prison.

Though reports this week noted that Charles Manson was likely dying, it did not specify what ailment he was suffering or how long he was expected to have left.

[Featured Image by AP Images]