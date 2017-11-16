Warped Tour To End After 2018, Fans React To Big News

The emo kids were even more emo today, as it was announced that the Warped Tour would be coming to an end in 2018. Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman made the big announcement on the tour’s website today. While this news is very sad for Warped Tour fans, there is a little sign of hope based on the full message from Lyman.

Vans Warped Tour started back in 1995, as Lyman wanted to put his own show together. Prior to the Warped Tour, Lyman had worked in the music business, which included four summers at the Lollapalooza tour.

That is when the Warped Tour was founded, and since then, it has gone on to launch some of the biggest names in modern emo and pop-punk. After all of those years, the current iteration as a cross-country tour is ending after the summer 2018 run. Kevin Lyman reminisced about the beginning of the tour in his letter.

“In 1995, I had already worked many years in the music business, including spending four summers on the Lollapalooza tour, and I thought, ‘for one summer I would like [to] go out and put on my own show’ mixing music and action sports. With the support of so many people, I have now spent the last 23 summers bringing that show to a city near you.”

Over the years, many bands have graced the stage at the Warped Tour. Kevin Lyman gave a shout-out to some of those bands, which included Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Sum 41, Jimmy Eat World, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, and Good Charlotte. In news that may shock some people, even Katy Perry was part of the lineup when she first got started in the business.

That is the diversity that Lyman loved and what made the Warped Tour one of the most diverse shows of the summer.

“What has always made me proud was when I read that Warped was the most diverse show of the summer where you could find Eminem and Ice-T on the same stages as Sevendust, Pennywise, and 7 Seconds.”

Lyman told Billboard that no bands have been booked yet for the final tour. However, he is hoping this big announcement will help bring in some of the iconic bands that have graced the stage in the past.

“You’re gonna see a big mix of bands I felt really embraced the Warped Tour lifestyle. I don’t want to say a ‘mature’ lineup, but bands that I think could use one more big push of Warped Tour to help further their careers.”

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the tour though. According to Spin, the Warped Tour came under fire last year for one of the tents on the tour. The anti-abortion group “Rock For Life” was allowed to be one of the 73 non-profit organizations setting up a tent during the tour.

While the cross-country tour is ending, it looks like founder Kevin Lyman will be planning a 25th anniversary special in 2019, so fans can’t be totally disappointed by this news. Of course, fans still expressed their dismay.

