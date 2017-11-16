Is The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Filming Season 10?

The Real Housewives of New York Season 9 concluded over the summer and already, the cast of the Bravo TV series is reportedly working on Season 10.

Although the network never announced a start date for production, a new report has revealed that images of potential filming sessions have been hitting the web in recent weeks.

On November 13, All About the Real Housewives told readers that it appeared as though filming on The Real Housewives of New York Season 10 had begun following a couple of birthday celebrations for longtime star Bethenny Frankel. As the outlet revealed, Frankel and her co-stars were spotted celebrating her big day together last week with a wild outing filled with singing, dancing, laughing, and “a whole lot of drinking.”

Bravo TV cameras were also reportedly present during Bethenny Frankel’s night out.

Prior to The Real Housewives of New York filming session at the end of last week, Bethenny Frankel reportedly spent time with her co-stars in The Hamptons and during the trip, Sonja Morgan reportedly stayed at the home of LuAnn De Lesseps.

While the cast of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York likely won’t be confirmed for some time, it seems safe to say that Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, and LuAnn De Lesseps, who announced her divorce at the end of Season 9, will be returning to their full-time roles on the show.

Happy Belated Birthday A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:39am PST

In addition to Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, and LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer appeared in full-time roles during The Real Housewives of New York Season 9.

Although a report by Radar Online in September suggested that all of the Season 9 wives had been asked to return to Season 10, a source noted that executives were on the fence about asking Ramona Singer back to the show and actually began casting for a potential replacement but had no luck.

Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, and LuAnn De Lesseps, as well as their co-stars, are expected to appear in the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York sometime next year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]