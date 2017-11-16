WWE News: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Says That Ric Flair Is ‘Full Of Sh*t’

Ric Flair has been in the news a lot lately with his recent return to WWE television and his highly talked about special on ESPN, but not everyone is being so positive. During the 30 For 30 special, there was a big-time look at the life, struggles, and accomplishments of “The Nature Boy.” One of the biggest revelations was that Flair had slept with 10,000 women, but Steven Tyler isn’t so sure that the former world champion was being totally honest.

As a matter of fact, Tyler said that Flair was “full of sh*t.”

During the 30 For 30 special on ESPN, the claim was made that throughout his long career and life, Flair slept with 10,000 women. While there were a lot of things that people will take away from the special, the sexual accomplishment is one that seems to be getting the most attention.

Now, other celebrities are stepping up and giving their opinion of Flair’s sexual conquests, and not all of them believe him. According to TMZ, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith said that Flair’s claim to sexual fame isn’t true and the rock and roller thinks “that guy’s full of sh*t.”

Tyler has his own claim to sexual fame, but he said that he was “too busy getting high” to count how many women he has slept with.

TMZ caught up with Tyler as he was leaving LAX and he found Ric Flair’s number to be quite humorous when asked about it. Tyler went on to jokingly say that he had beaten Flair’s number and then, compared him to Gene Simmons who has claimed to have slept with more than 5,000 women.

The documentary looked at Flair’s wrestling career, his family life, his drinking habits, and his sexual accomplishments. Other wrestling legends have sounded off on the reveals made in 30 for 30 and Mick Foley truly believes that Flair was “superhuman” when it came to virtually everything.

TMZ Sports, by way of Wrestling Inc., had quotes from Foley who said that being sexually active was not a smart thing to do before a match. Doing that would deplete a person’s energy, but somehow, Flair always lived up to his calling and did what was asked of him.

“Ric was superhuman. You can’t call him a wrestler, he was a superhero, so maybe he had abilities that the rest of us [didn’t have]. Surely, for a normal human being, it would deplete their energy.”

Over the past couple of months, Ric Flair has had a huge health scare while also having his entire life and wrestling career analyzed by the entire world. His claims in ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary have some people shocked and others amazed, but Steven Tyler isn’t so sure that the sexual accomplishments are real. Whatever the truth may be, it’s hard to doubt that the WWE legend has had anything but an extraordinary life.

