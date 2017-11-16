It certainly has been a long wait, but fans can finally expect to see The X-Files Season 11 right after the New Year. The premiere of the highly anticipated new season has just been confirmed for early January, and people are already wondering how the series plans to kick things off. Will the eleventh season open with Fox Mulder and Dana Scully immediately starting an investigation to find their missing son William?

Fans have certainly been hoping to get an explanation for the jaw-dropping finale of 2016’s mini-series. After all, The X-Files Season 10 concluded with Fox Mulder appearing very sick as Dana Scully watches a large UFO hovering above her. In addition to that, it was revealed that nobody knows about William’s whereabouts. Scully’s inquiry in “My Struggle II” immediately had people wondering about her son and how his disappearance will affect The X-Files Season 11.

In the meantime, Fox has good news for the fans. The official X-Files Twitter account has confirmed the Season 11 air date with an awesome poster. The series is set to return to the network on January 3, which is about the same time that the revival was broadcast last year. But what can fans expect in the premiere?

People who are expecting to see The X-Files Season 11 kick off with a continuation of the previous finale will be disappointed. Creator Chris Carter has previously teased that the new season will open with a “reset,” meaning the series will somehow start anew with no mention of the last episode. However, William’s disappearance is also set to be a major part of the eleventh season so fans believe Mulder and Scully will be looking for their missing son.

The search for William is expected to bring back important characters who can aid Mulder and Scully. It has already been confirmed that Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose will reprise their roles as Kyd Miller and Liz Einstein while Mitch Pileggi will be back as Walter Skinner. Interestingly, Robert Patrick is also set to return as John Doggett, making The X-Files Season 11 possibly the show’s most star-studded season.

The X-Files Season 11 will premiere on Fox on January 3, 2018.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]