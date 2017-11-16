Justin Bieber Could Have Died, Says Scooter Braun While Recalling Singer’s Horrific Downfall

Justin Bieber was on such a meltdown in 2012 that it definitely didn’t seem like he was going to be around much longer, this according to his manager Scooter Braun.

The 36-year-old, who has been managing Justin’s career ever since he first signed his record deal, sat down with an interview for Complex and their latest episode of Blueprint.

In the lengthy interview, as quoted by Billboard, Scooter Braun talks about his childhood, moving to Atlanta for education, becoming part of the entertainment industry, and eventually being led to work with Justin Bieber.

In what seems to be a quite shocking confession, when the topic of Justin Bieber’s former absurd ways came about, Scooter appeared teary-eyed when admitting that he had lost control over the singer at the time since had already been full of age.

At the time, Justin had just turned 18 years of age, so there was nothing that Braun could have done to prevent Bieber from doing the things he knew the pop star was doing, before adding that he wouldn’t go into detail about that.

What Scooter did explain, however, is that he had honestly believed that Justin was going to die because of how he was living his life.

Braun noted how he would always fear of waking up in the morning and not finding Justin Bieber in his bed, only to learn he had disappeared in the night to meet up with friends or get himself in trouble with the law.

It was one of the most difficult times for everyone around Justin Bieber to process, because nobody had seen such a side of the 23-year-old before, and managing someone like that had made things extremely uneasy.

“I thought I was going to lose him. I thought he was going to die,” he admits to Complex. “I think — funny enough — his perspective and maybe some of who were there are going to be very different, because a lot of it, he doesn’t remember.”

It seemed rather interesting that Scooter would say Justin Bieber would most likely not remember the troubling things he did at the time, which seemingly seems to insinuate that the “I’ll Show You” hitmaker was under the influence of something to make him behave in such an irrational manner.

The fact that Scooter was convinced Justin Bieber would have died just goes to show how bad things had gotten for the pop star at the time of his life.

Of course, these days, Justin has rebalanced his life through the act of going to church, focusing more attention on his well-being, and having reportedly reconciled with Selena Gomez.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]